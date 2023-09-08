Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Israel Adesanya with UFC 293 win over Sean Strickland?

Israel Adesanya is expected to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 293 on Saturday as he is a massive favorite in the main event of the promotion’s return to Sydney. Should he perform as the betting odds suggest, would Adesanya go on to face Dricus Du Plessis, or — should he defeat Paulo Costa at UFC 294 — Khamzat Chimaev?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the potential matchmaking for Adesanya if he defeats Strickland on Saturday, if Du Plessis could get passed over for Chimaev, and Dana White’s comments about Du Plessis earlier this week. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC 293 card and the lack of buzz behind it from top-to-bottom, what could be the Fight of the Night, the best and worst UFC pay-per-view lineups of the year to this point, when Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington could happen, what the welterweight division could look like in six months, and more.

