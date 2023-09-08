 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream will feature the dos Santos vs. Werdum event Friday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and card is below.

Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

Joel Bauman vs. Maki Pitolo

Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems

Brandon Davis vs. Ago Huskic

Brandon Jenkins vs. Anthony Njokuani

Joe Penafiel vs. Joey Ruquet

Tyler Hill vs. Jhonasky Sojo

Reggie Northrup vs. Cody Herbert

Juan Alvarez vs. Christopher Wingate

Shahzaib Rind vs. Carlos Guerra

Former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will clash in the main event.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting