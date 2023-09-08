The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream will feature the dos Santos vs. Werdum event Friday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and card is below.
Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum
Brandon Jenkins vs. Anthony Njokuani
Joe Penafiel vs. Joey Ruquet
Tyler Hill vs. Jhonasky Sojo
Reggie Northrup vs. Cody Herbert
Juan Alvarez vs. Christopher Wingate
Shahzaib Rind vs. Carlos Guerra
Former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will clash in the main event.
