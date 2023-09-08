UFC 293 preview show: Would Sean Strickland upsetting Israel Adesanya be most chaotic result in UFC history?

The UFC returns to Sydney for UFC 293 with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event, a fight many believe will be a one-sided result towards the current titleholder. But what if Sean Strickland pulls off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory?

Ahead of Saturday’s card, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Eric Jackman preview the pay-per-view, the main event between Adesanya and Strickland, and where the division goes based on who caps things off with gold wrapped around their waist. Additionally, they’ll discuss the quality of the card as a whole, Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov in the co-main event, Manel Kape making headlines this week, and more.

Catch the UFC 293 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.