UFC 293 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland hit mark, 1 fighter misses by almost 4 pounds

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland were on point for the UFC 293 main event, but one of Adesanya’s teammates wasn’t so lucky.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins, Adesanya and Strickland successfully made weight for their middleweight title clash that headlines Saturday’s event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The champion Adesanya was the first fighter to step to the scale and he hit the mark at 184.8 pounds. Strickland showed up later in the proceedings and though he needed to strip down, he also successfully hit the championship bout limit at 184.9 pounds.

Watch the main event fighters weigh in below.

The lone miss of the official weigh-ins was Adesanya’s City Kickboxing teammate Shane Young, who was scheduled to fight Gabriel Miranda in a featherweight bout. Young weighed in at 149.75 pounds, 3.75 pounds over the limit for a non-title fight (including a one-pound allowance). The UFC later announced that Young vs. Miranda will proceed as a catchweight bout, with Young forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty.

Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins above.

Also of note, top-ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier weighed in as a backup for the main event. He successfully made weight at 184.85 pounds.

Check out UFC 293 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9)

Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.9)

Manel Kape (126) vs. Felipe dos Santos (125.4)

Justin Tafa (265.2) vs. Austen Lane (242.3)

Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs. Da Un Jung (205.3)

Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)

Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs. John Makdessi (155.1)

Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)

Shane Young (149.75)* vs. Gabriel Miranda (144.95)

Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)

Jared Cannonier (184.85)**

*Young missed weight. His bout with Gabriel Miranda will proceed as a catchweight with Young forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty

**Cannonier successfully weighed in as a backup for the middleweight championship main event