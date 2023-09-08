UFC 293 Gambling Preview: Can Israel Adesanya and City Kickboxing have a legendary night in Sydney?

UFC 293 takes place on Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, headlined by a middleweight title matchup between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Unfortunately, the rest of the card isn’t terribly exciting, but it does feature 10 fighters either from the region or repping City Kickboxing, so at least the Australian crowd will be lively. And of course, there’s all the betting to be done, so let’s get to that.

As always, all odds are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Straight Bets

Tai Tuivasa, +200

Just look at how happy this man looks up there! Look at that flow! Are you going to bet against him?!

But on a more serious note, there’s a lot of value in Tuivasa this weekend. Alexander Volkov is gigantic and uses kicks and straight punches well. But unlike Ciryl Gane, he has plodding footwork that Tuivasa should be able to easily navigate around. Tuivasa is a limited fighter, but he’s incredibly durable and a terrific roughhouse fighter, particularly when he gets inside. With Volkov’s footwork, he should be able walk through the offense to get to his spots, and then as the man says, he’s down to get down.

Tyson Pedro, -110

Pedro faces Anton Turkalj in a main card light heavyweight matchup, and I like his chances in this one. Pedro is a BJJ blackbelt, but he’s recently been making hay with his striking, which is a little limited, yet definitely powerful. It’s certainly better than Turkalj’s, who relies on his grappling chops.

Unfortunately for Turkalj, he’s not a great wrestler, and Pedro should be able to keep pace in any scrambles as well, given that he’s the superior athlete. All in all, this fight seems to line up for Pedro if he doesn’t tire out.

Prop Bets

Israel Adesanya To Win By KO/TKO/DQ, -105

I wrote a full breakdown of this fight that you can read, but the short version is this: barring a miracle, Adesanya should win this. Strickland simply lacks the tools to do anything against Adesanya, so the only question is whether this looks like Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – or Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa. Given Strickland’s propensity for coming forward, I favor the latter.

Jamie Mullarkey To Win By Decision, +110

Mullarkey is much bigger than John Makdessi, nearly 10 years younger, and has a more well-rounded skillset. When matchups like this occur, one fighter nearly always wins. Mullarkey does have a history of imploding at times, which could be concerning, except Makdessi hasn’t finished an opponent since 2015. By that same token, Makdessi has proven to be exceptionally durable in his career, so I think we’re in for Mullarkey to win a decision featuring a good amount of grappling.

Parlay of the Week (and Long Shot of the Week)

For an event like this, there’s only one parlay to make: the City Kickboxing Parlay! UFC 293 features six fighters from CKB, and so we’re going to parlay them all together and see what’s what, because gambling is supposed to be fun and this certainly will be. And since it’s a six-leg parlay, including an underdog, the odds are extremely high, so this will also double as the Long Shot this week. Buckle up, kiddos.

Israel Adesanya, -650

See above.

Tyson Pedro, -110

See above.

Carlos Ulberg, -270

Ulberg might actually be good. He’s shown very good striking, and I think his power and finesse combo will be too much for the Jung, who is a solid but limited fighter.

Blood Diamond, +260

This is the hard leg to hit. Diamond, real name Mike Mathetha, is decidedly not good and has a UFC contract only because he’s part of the CKB team. Fortunately for him, Charlie Radtke, AKA “Chuck Buffalo,” isn’t exactly a world-beater. If Diamond can keep this standing, he can get the W.

Shane Young, -162

Young has had a tough go of it lately, but this is a good opportunity to bounce back. Gabriel Miranda has lost to just about every decent fighter he’s ever faced, and he is a battle-tested veteran. That should be good enough.

Kevin Jousset, -155

Jousset isn’t a particularly flashy or exciting prospect, but he’s solid and durable, and like with Shane Young, he’s fighting a guy who’s never ever beaten anyone good. After losing as much as he won in Bellator, Kiefer Crosby’s last three fights have come against Brian Lo-A-Njoe (!!!!!), the husk of Alex Oliveira, and an influencer boxing match against Aaron Chalmers. If this wasn’t par for the course for the UFC in 2023, I’d wonder what he’s doing here in the first place.

Parlay these six bets together for +2791 odds.

Wrap Up

After getting absolutely shellacked at UFC 292, we decided to take a few weeks off (in my defense, the Long Shot looked pretty close, as did several of the prop bets, alas). Now we’re back, and uhhh, I’m takings some risks here. Can we rebound in a big way? Let’s find out!

Until next week, enjoy the fights, good luck, and gamble responsibly!

