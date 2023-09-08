Jorge Masvidal lays out co-promotional challenge to Nate Diaz: ‘His business is always welcome’

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz previously fought for the ‘BMF’ title inside the UFC octagon, but with both athletes currently out of the UFC and in the promotional game, “Gamebred” believes there could be a lot of money to be made as partners and competitive promoters.

Masvidal announced his retirement from the sport following a decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 this past April, while Diaz fought out his contract with the UFC after submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 in September. Masvidal is promoting multiple fight promotions, including Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA — which hosts its next event Friday in Jacksonville, Fla., headlined by Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum — and Gamebred Boxing, while Diaz has his own promotion called Real Fight, Inc., which just co-promoted a boxing card with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions in August.

With Diaz still looming as a free agent, Masvidal says he would love to work with Diaz in some capacity — whether it would be with Diaz competing in one of his promotions, or acting as a co-promoter.

“Oh, definitely, just because of how good of a fighter he always was,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting ahead of Friday’s event. “His business is always welcome. Business is business and there’s a ton of money that me and Nate could make together. On my end, there’s no bitter feelings to any of that.”

Diaz faced Paul in a 10-round boxing match in Dallas this past month and dropped a unanimous decision to the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer. Not only did Diaz gain knowledge about the world of professional boxing, but also from the promotional side of things after working in that side of the game for the first time in a major combat sports event.

For Masvidal, he’s always open to new ideas that can help expand the business, including a possible Gamebred vs. Real Fight, Inc. battle in an event, where both former UFC stars could put rosters against one another to see who could reign supreme.

“That would be insane,” Masvidal said. “Maybe he has one of his fighters that he wants to put against one of my fighters. I know he has a couple of signed heavyweights to his promotion, we could definitely do some of the guys I got signed against his guys.

“We could just freaking throw it down. I’ll pick my 10 fighters, he can pick his 10 fighters, and just go to war, and then me and him could put some cash money bets on the side. They could go back to the fighters in different ways, something like that. I’m in for that, because I know he made a nice bag now for that [Jake Paul fight].

“So if he wants to gamble it up, my 10 vs. your 10, you let me know, man. I’m f****** in.”