UFC 293 weigh-in video

At the UFC 293 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning. MMA Fighting will have a live stream of the official weigh-in above.
In the main event, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will clash for the middleweight title. The fighters can weigh no more than 185 pounds for the contest.
The UFC 293 official weigh-ins will start at 2 a.m. ET.
The UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 6 a.m. ET.
Check out UFC 293 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET)
Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)
Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
