UFC 293 weigh-in video

At the UFC 293 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning. MMA Fighting will have a live stream of the official weigh-in above.

In the main event, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will clash for the middleweight title. The fighters can weigh no more than 185 pounds for the contest.

The UFC 293 official weigh-ins will start at 2 a.m. ET.

The UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 6 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC 293 weigh-in results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie