Georges St-Pierre to be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre will join other Canadian sports legends like Wayne Gretzky when he’s inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame next month.

St-Pierre, 42, will be inducted on Oct. 19, also receiving the Order of Sport, which recognizes an athlete’s contributions made to Canada through sport. The UFC is sponsoring a live stream of St-Pierre’s induction.

“I’m honored to be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and receive the Order of Sport,” Georges St-Pierre stated in a UFC press release. “Martial arts changed my life, and I was fortunate to be able to represent Canada on the biggest stage in the world. I want to thank UFC and all my fans, as none of this would have been possible without them.”

The induction comes two months before St-Pierre returns for a jiu-jitsu match at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on Dec. 14 against a to-be-announced opponent. It’s his first big competition after coming out of retirement in 2017 to submit Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. He later vacated the belt due to issues with ulcerative colitis.

Former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira recently called to be St-Pierre’s opponent when he returns to the mats. St-Pierre has welcomed Nick Diaz, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington as “interesting” options for his opponent after talk of a showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov failed to materialize.

St-Pierre was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020 as part of the Modern Era wing, a recognition for his many achievements in the octagon, including a record nine consecutive welterweight title defenses.