Video: Fighter lands insane flying switch-kick knockout at Brave CF 74

By Jed Meshew
Levy Carriel at Brace FC 74
Brace FC just had one of the best knockouts of 2023.

On Thursday, Brave FC 74 took place at the H Arena in Nantes, France, and in the main card opener, French fighter Levy Carriel delivered a highlight for the ages, knocking out fellow prospect Eliezer Kubanza with a flying switch-kick.

Both undefeated heading into the bout, Kubanza found success early in the round, dropping Carriel with a left hand, but he was unable to follow up with much as he pursued Carriel to the ground. The referee stood the two fighters up a minute later and almost immediately after that, Carriel launched the flying switch-kick that landed cleanly on the chin and put Kubanza out cold.

The win moves the 34-year-old Carriel to 4-0 in his professional career – all by stoppage – and is sure to catch the attention of bigger promotions.

Check out the stunning highlight below.

