Video: Fighter lands insane flying switch-kick knockout at Brave CF 74

Brace FC just had one of the best knockouts of 2023.

On Thursday, Brave FC 74 took place at the H Arena in Nantes, France, and in the main card opener, French fighter Levy Carriel delivered a highlight for the ages, knocking out fellow prospect Eliezer Kubanza with a flying switch-kick.

Both undefeated heading into the bout, Kubanza found success early in the round, dropping Carriel with a left hand, but he was unable to follow up with much as he pursued Carriel to the ground. The referee stood the two fighters up a minute later and almost immediately after that, Carriel launched the flying switch-kick that landed cleanly on the chin and put Kubanza out cold.

The win moves the 34-year-old Carriel to 4-0 in his professional career – all by stoppage – and is sure to catch the attention of bigger promotions.

Check out the stunning highlight below.