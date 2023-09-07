Heck of a Morning: Reaction to wild UFC 293 press conference

Things got pretty heated at the UFC 293 press conference, but the most fiery moment didn’t come from Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, but between Adesanya and Manel Kape. Meanwhile, Strickland was being cheered by the Australian fans, and the energy levels in the building were off the charts.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Thursday morning’s press conference, Kape and Adesanya’s interactions, Kape verbally sparring with Kai Kara-France in the crowd, and the reaction from Sydney to Strickland. Additionally, listener topics include Rose Namajunas responding to questions following her UFC Paris loss to Manon Fiorot and her decision to remain at flyweight, Dana White’s comments about Dricus Du Plessis, the quality of the UFC 293 lineup and if it’s the worst pay-per-view card of the year on paper, and much more.

