Alexa Grasso gets new custom belt for Noche UFC

UFC strawweight champion Alexa Grasso will get a custom belt for her Noche UFC title defense against Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC President Dana White showed off the new strap in an Instagram post. The belt was designed by artists Jacobo and María Ángeles, who also designed a custom belt for now-former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

The belt will be on the line as Grasso faces Shevchenko for the second time following a shocking upset win over the long-reigning champ at UFC 285; Grasso caught Shevchenko in a rear-naked choke late in the fourth round, denying Shevchenko her eighth title defense.

Grasso and Shevchenko were subsequently booked for an immediate rematch at Noche UFC, which takes place Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event’s main card airs live on ESPN+.