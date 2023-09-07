UFC 293 press conference video

The UFC 293 press conference will feature some of Saturday’s biggest stars for the pay-per-view event from Sydney, Australia.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland will be joined by the rest of UFC 293’s main card — Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Volkov, Manel Kape, Felipe dos Santos, Justin Tafa, Austen Lane, Tyson Pedro, and Anton Turkalj — to answer questions from the media Thursday evening in Sydney.

The UFC 293 press conference is expected to begin at 4 a.m. ET. early Thursday morning. Streaming video can be watched above.