 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 293 press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

The UFC 293 press conference will feature some of Saturday’s biggest stars for the pay-per-view event from Sydney, Australia.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland will be joined by the rest of UFC 293’s main card — Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Volkov, Manel Kape, Felipe dos Santos, Justin Tafa, Austen Lane, Tyson Pedro, and Anton Turkalj — to answer questions from the media Thursday evening in Sydney.

The UFC 293 press conference is expected to begin at 4 a.m. ET. early Thursday morning. Streaming video can be watched above.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting