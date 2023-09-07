Between the Links: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland, next for Gane and Namajunas, Dana White

Israel Adesanya returns to the UFC octagon on Saturday when he defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293, a fight that is doing a lot of heavy lifting heading into the promotion’s return to Australia.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Saturday’s championship headliner, the interest in the bout, and the chances Strickland has to pull off the major upset. Additionally, they’ll grade UFC 293 as a whole, the fallout of UFC Paris this past Saturday, what’s next for Ciryl Gane after stopping Serghei Spivac, as well as Rose Namajunas following her flyweight debut loss to Manon Fiorot, Dana White commenting about a lot of different topics over the past week or so, and much more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.