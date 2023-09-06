Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson headlines UFC Vegas 80 on Oct. 7

Top lightweights Bobby Green and Grant Dawson will clash this fall at UFC Vegas 80.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting after an initial report from Fight Bananas. The fight is set to headline the UFC APEX card in Las Vegas and is expected to air on ESPN+.

Dawson, the No. 11 lightweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, returns to the cage on the strength of an 8-1 run in the octagon, which includes a July decision win over Damir Ismagulov.

Providing a potential boost in marquee status is Green, whose all-action style has made him a fan favorite despite his lack of ranking. “King” got his own big boost in his previous outing, submitting former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 291. That put him back on the right path after an accidental clash of heads brought a no-contest to a meeting with vet Jared Gordon.

Ferguson accused Green of poking him in the eye during their fight, which led to his loss. Green fired back at that claim by emphatically stating he would never cheat.