Report: Logan Paul fiancée Nina Agdal files lawsuit and restraining order against Dillon Danis for online harassment

Nina Agdal, who is engaged to Logan Paul, has filed a lawsuit against Dillon Danis, and she’s seeking a restraining order against the MMA vet following weeks of online harassment on social media.

Danis has repeatedly posted photos and videos featuring Agdal, a model and Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover recipient, while promoting an Oct. 14 boxing match against Paul. It appears the constant bombardment led Agdal to file a lawsuit against Danis, and she’s now seeking damages as a result.

Danis reacted to news of the lawsuit on Twitter, adding his upcoming fight against Paul could be in jeopardy as a result.

“Nina Adgal has filed a massive lawsuit against me,” Danis wrote. “She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop, f*** the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.

“I will provide more details when I can, but because it’s a federal case, I can’t at this time.”

TMZ obtained court documents where Agdal accused Danis of posting “despicable” things about her more than 250 times since his fight with Paul was first announced. Agdal claimed she suffered “humiliation, emotional distress and reputational harm” from Danis’ repeated posts about her.

Agdal also reportedly claimed that at least one post Danis made involved a sexually explicit image taken from a “romantic encounter” more than 10 years ago, alleging it violated federal and state law. Agdal claimed the image was only taken down after Misfits Boxing — the promotion behind the matchup between Danis and Paul — threatened to cancel the fight if the post was not removed.

A separate video that Danis posted on Aug. 28 showing Agdal discussing “her desire for intimacy during a period of celibacy” allegedly came from her Snapchat archive. In the lawsuit, Agdal suggested “Danis had hacked [her] personal [Snapchat] account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so.”

Agdal asked for unspecified damages as part of the lawsuit, but she’s requesting no less than $150,000 per violation of federal law, which prohibits sharing intimate images.

Regarding the restraining order, Agdal is reportedly asking a judge to stop Danis from posting sexually explicit photos of her moving forward.

Just moments after he revealed news about the lawsuit, Danis reacted by dropping more posts aimed at the 31-year-old model, adding “Nina Agdal will be called Karen Agdal till further notice.”