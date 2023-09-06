Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza promoted to main event for UFC Vegas 81 on Oct. 14

The upcoming featherweight fight between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza has been promoted to the main event for UFC Vegas 81, which takes place at the UFC APEX on Oct. 14.

The fight was already scheduled for the card but now the matchup will serve as the five-round headliner in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced the news on Wednesday.

This will be the first time Yusuff has the opportunity to headline a card in the UFC as he looks to build on his current two-fight win streak in the division. After falling to Arnold Allen back in 2021, Yusuff bounced back with wins over Alex Caceres and Don Shainis.

Overall, Yusuff has gone 6-1 in the UFC since joining the promotion by way of Dana White’s Contender Series.

As for Barboza, the 37-year-old Brazilian will return to a main event for the first time since 2019 in a Fight of the Night performance against Justin Gaethje. Barboza has been on a rollercoaster over the last few years after moving to 145 pounds but he dispatched Billy Quarantillo with a vicious knee strike knockout in his most recent outing.

Now Barboza will clash with Yusuff over five rounds at the upcoming UFC Vegas 81 card in October.