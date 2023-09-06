Derek Brunson vs. Roman Dolidze, Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg among new additions to UFC 295

The UFC 295 card in November will be headlined by a long-awaited heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic but new fights have now been added to the lineup with tickets going on sale this week.

UFC officials announced several fights on Wednesday including confirmation about a rumored middleweight clash between Derek Brunson and Roman Dolidze.

Brunson will attempt to get back on track after he suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Jared Cannonier and Dricus Du Plessi in his two most recent performances. Prior to those setbacks, Brunson put together an impressive five fight win streak while remaining a stalwart in the middleweight rankings.

As for Dolidze, he will also attempt to return to the win column after he fell to Marvin Vettori by decision back in March, which stopped his four-fight win streak.

Flyweights Matt Schnell and Steve Erceg were also added to the card in an intriguing bout at flyweight.

Schnell will compete for the first time in 2023 after suffering a knockout loss to Matheus Nicolau in his previous outing back in December 2022. He was previously scheduled to return in June but he was forced out of his scheduled matchup against David Dvorak.

Erceg was the fighter who got the call to replace Schnell at UFC 289 and he made the most of the opportunity with a unanimous decision win over Dvorak. Now he’ll face Schnell at UFC 295.

Additional fights confirmed for UFC 295 include Mackenzie Dern facing Jessica Andrade at strawweight and Joshua Van taking on Kevin Borjas in a flyweight fight. More fights will be announced for UFC 295 in the coming weeks.