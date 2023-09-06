 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Bets Barred: Will Sean Strickland pull off a miracle against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293?

By Jed Meshew
The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC 293, the promotion’s return to Australia, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of UFC Paris before diving into this week’s fights. Does Strickland have any hope of pulling off a miracle against Adesanya? Can Tai Tuivasa get back on the winning track against Alexander Volkov? How will the rest of the Australian and New Zealand fighters fare on the night? All that and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 61 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

