No Bets Barred: Will Sean Strickland pull off a miracle against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293?

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC 293, the promotion’s return to Australia, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of UFC Paris before diving into this week’s fights. Does Strickland have any hope of pulling off a miracle against Adesanya? Can Tai Tuivasa get back on the winning track against Alexander Volkov? How will the rest of the Australian and New Zealand fighters fare on the night? All that and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

