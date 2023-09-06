Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 293 video: Sean Strickland spars fan at open workouts By MMA Fighting Newswire Sep 6, 2023, 11:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter SYDNEY — Sean Strickland, who will square off against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 293 main event, decides to trade some shots with a fan at UFC 293 open workouts Wednesday. Get the latest gear UFC 292 Event T-Shirt UFC 292 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC 292 Event Hoodie UFC Clover T-Shirt St. Pat’s Clover Slides Aljamain Sterling UFC 280 Champ T-Shirt Sean O’Malley Drip T-Shirt Sean O’Malley 2.0 Walkout Jersey More From MMA Fighting Matt Brown struggling to get excited about UFC 293’s main event: ‘The odds are lucky to be -600’ Rose Namajunas fires back at Manon Fiorot, plans to stay at flyweight for the future despite loss Dana White reacts to PFL reports: ‘Why on God’s green f****** Earth would anybody buy Bellator?’ Sean Strickland claims he punched trash-talking Israel Adesanya fan ‘right in the guts’ Conor McGregor awarded Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from longtime coach John Kavanagh Israel Adesanya explains why he’s ‘rooting’ for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, still issues warning about Paulo Costa Loading comments...
Loading comments...