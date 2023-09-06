 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 293 video: Sean Strickland spars fan at open workouts

By MMA Fighting Newswire
SYDNEY — Sean Strickland, who will square off against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 293 main event, decides to trade some shots with a fan at UFC 293 open workouts Wednesday.

