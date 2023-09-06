 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera, Mike Perry, Jorge Masvidal, and Korean Zombie

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is (finally!) back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I answer all your best questions On the Nose.

1:40 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal returns to preview Friday’s Gamebred Bareknuckle card and more.

2 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley discusses his title-winning knockout of Aljamain Sterling, his rise as champ, what’s next, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Marlon Vera reflects on his big win over Pedro Munhoz and O’Malley’s callout for a championship rematch.

3 p.m.: BKFC superstar Mike Perry stops by to discuss his new deal with the bare-knuckle boxing promotion, who’s next for him, and more..

3:25 p.m.: Chan Sung Jung, aka “The Korean Zombie,” reflects on his retirement fight against Max Holloway, his incomparable MMA career, and more.

4:30 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Boys make their best bets for UFC 293.

