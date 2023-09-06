The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera, Mike Perry, Jorge Masvidal, and Korean Zombie

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is (finally!) back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I answer all your best questions On the Nose.

1:40 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal returns to preview Friday’s Gamebred Bareknuckle card and more.

2 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley discusses his title-winning knockout of Aljamain Sterling, his rise as champ, what’s next, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Marlon Vera reflects on his big win over Pedro Munhoz and O’Malley’s callout for a championship rematch.

3 p.m.: BKFC superstar Mike Perry stops by to discuss his new deal with the bare-knuckle boxing promotion, who’s next for him, and more..

3:25 p.m.: Chan Sung Jung, aka “The Korean Zombie,” reflects on his retirement fight against Max Holloway, his incomparable MMA career, and more.

4:30 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Boys make their best bets for UFC 293.

