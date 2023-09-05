UFC 293 media day video

At UFC 293 media day, the fighters competing at Saturday’s event in Sydney answer questions from the media on Tuesday. The video is expected to begin at 9:45 p.m. ET.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

9:45 p.m. ET: Alexander Volkov

10 p.m.: Shane Young

10:15 p.m.: Sean Strickland

11 p.m.: Jack Jenkins

11:15 p.m.: Israel Adesanya

11:45 p.m.: Tyson Pedro

12:15 a.m.: Tai Tuivasa

12:30 a.m.: Carlos Ulberg

12:45 a.m.: Justin Tafa

1 a.m.: Jamie Mullarkey

1:15 a.m.: Kevin Jousset

1:45 a.m.: Blood Diamond