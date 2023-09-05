DWCS Results: Season 7, Week 5

MMA Fighting has DWCS results for the fifth week of the seventh season from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday night.
In the main event, Bruno Lopes will look to remain undefeated when he squares off against Brendson Ribeira in a light heavyweight contest.
Check out the DWCS results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Ramon Tavares vs. Serhiy Sidey
Chad Hanekom vs. Dylan Budka
Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
Dione Barbosa def. Rainn Guerrero via submission (armbar) at 4:35 of Round 1
