Heck of a Morning: Sean Strickland’s chances vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, UFC Paris fallout

Sean Strickland is a massive underdog heading into his first UFC title fight this Saturday against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, but are there paths to victory for the brash challenger despite the lopsided betting odds?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about Strickland’s chances against Adesanya, what he may need to do to pull off the big upset, and what the division looks like if that happens. Additionally, listener questions include Adesanya’s place in the middleweight GOAT discussion, Manel Kape returning on Saturday and what a win would do for his title hopes, Tai Tuivasa looking to get back on track against Alexander Volkov, CM Punk being fired by AEW, what Ciryl Gane’s win in the main event of UFC Paris did for his title hopes, the next move for Benoit Saint-Denis following his incredible showing against Thiago Moises, Laura Sanko making her UFC pay-per-view commentary debut, and much more.

