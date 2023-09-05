Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko announced as cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 5

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are the official cover athletes for the upcoming EA Sports UFC 5 video game.

EA Sports announced the news Tuesday. See images of the cover reveal below.

The Great The Bullet



Your #UFC5 Standard Edition cover athletes Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko



See the full reveal 9/7

➡️ https://t.co/Buf42tWtjV pic.twitter.com/ddDQPAp4yu — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) September 5, 2023

Shevchenko and Volkanovski join Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Conor McGregor, and Ronda Rousey as UFC fighters to appear on the box art of the popular franchise.

In addition, Adesanya holds the honor of serving as the cover athlete for the game’s deluxe edition after serving as the cover athlete of EA Sports UFC 4 in 2020.

The Main Character is here ️



Stylebender has returned as your #UFC5 Deluxe Edition cover athlete



See the full reveal 9/7

➡️ https://t.co/Buf42tWtjV pic.twitter.com/R0jjrW6zWR — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) September 5, 2023

Combat sports legends Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Fedor Emelianenko will also be available as pre-order bonuses.

In terms of competition, Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight champion, was last seen scoring a violent TKO win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 this past July. Prior to this, “The Great” saw a 22-fight win streak snapped at the hands of lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

On the flipside, Shevchenko looks to reclaim her flyweight title against Alexa Grasso, the woman who dethroned her at UFC 285, when they square off in an immediate rematch at Noche UFC on Sept. 16.

EA Sports UFC 5 is expected to have a “full reveal” on YouTube on Sept. 7.