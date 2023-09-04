UFC 293: Laura Sanko makes pay-per-view commentary debut

UFC 293 features the pay-per-view debut of Laura Sanko on commentary.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans, who requested anonymity because the information had not been officially announced, confirmed to MMA Fighting that Sanko will provide color commentary for Saturday’s event, which takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. MMA Junkie was first to report the news.

Sanko joins lead play-by-play voice Jon Anik along with former two-division world champion Daniel Cormier.

Megan Olivi also is set for the broadcast team as a roving reporter, while Din Thomas provides in-fight commentary at different points throughout the event.

Sanko has called several UFC Fight Night events for the promotion after making her UFC debut in January. She also has served as a regular color commentator for the past few seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series, but with longtime commentator Joe Rogan not on the call due to UFC 293 being an international pay-per-view event, she gets the much-deserved opportunity.

UFC 293 is headlined by a middleweight championship bout as Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland. Tai Tuivasa faces Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.