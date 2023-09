In the first episode of UFC 293 Embedded, Sean Strickland flies to Sydney, makes friends with locals and takes in the sights, Tai Tuivasa gets in a training session at a local gym, Tyson Pedro reflects on his work with City Kickboxing, Alexander Volkov takes a trip to the beach and then crashes a wedding photo shoot, and Israel Adesanya and his teammates from City Kickboxing meet up and make the trip to the event.