Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller arrested for allegedly choking man at West Hollywood club

Jason “Mayhem” Miller is once again in trouble with the law.

According to online Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, the former UFC competitor was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor charge Aug. 30 in West Hollywood, Calif. He was booked at 5 a.m. local time and was released a little over six hours later. The booking sheet does not identify his charge.

Per TMZ, which first reported Miller’s arrest, he was involved in an altercation on Aug. 29 at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. Citing police, the report states a fan of Miller’s approached him at the club to say hello, but things turned quickly into a verbal altercation, and Miller allegedly put the victim in a chokehold before security intervened to break things up.

Miller allegedly left the club shortly before sheriffs were called to the scene, but police were called and he was arrested after he allegedly returned to the club the next day.

Over the past several years, Miller has faced a litany of legal issues and numerous arrests, including an incident in 2017 where he pled guilty to domestic violence charges.

In 2019, he was sentenced to one year in jail for vandalism and violating a protective order. Miller also received another one-year prison sentence for vandalism and attempted grand theft, along with felony domestic violence and resisting arrest charges in 2021 that landed the longtime MMA fighter in prison from June 2022 to May 2023.