Report: Ciryl Gane’s home robbed during UFC Paris event

UFC Paris headliner Ciryl Gane‘s was allegedly robbed as he fought at this past Saturday’s event, according to a new report from French newspaper Le Parisian.

According to the report, thieves allegedly ransacked Gane’s home in Nogent-sur-Marne during his main event with Serghei Spivac at Accor Arena in Paris. Police were called to Gane’s residence Sunday morning and reportedly discovered forced entry to the front door and missing items totaling over $150,000 Euros, or over $166,000 USD.

Among the items allegedly removed from Gane’s residence include jewelry and a Rolex watch. The report also cites an anonymous source that alleges a member of Gane’s entourage may have alerted the thieves of the former interim heavyweight champion’s schedule to help set everything up.

Messages sent to multiple members of Gane’s team by MMA Fighting were not immediately returned.

The second-round TKO victory for Gane on Saturday was a much-needed one following a first-round submission loss to heavyweight champ Jon Jones at UFC 285. “Bon Gamin” kept himself in the championship discussion in an interesting heavyweight division ahead of Jones’ next title defense against former champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November.