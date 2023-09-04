On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane got back in the win column with a one-sided beatdown of Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Paris to send the hometown crowd home happy. With the second-round finish, a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the books for UFC 295, and other pivotal divisional bouts to come, what is next for Gane following his victory?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on what should be next for the former interim champion after his dominant win over Serghei Spivac. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas following Fiorot’s victory in the co-main event, Benoit Saint-Denis after his breakout TKO win over Thiago Moises in the lightweight featured bout, along with fellow main card winners Volkan Oezdemir, Morgan Charriere, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.