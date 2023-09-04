Charles Oliveira calls to be Georges St-Pierre’s opponent for UFC Invitational grappling match

Charles Oliveira wants to face an MMA superstar on the grappling mats later this year.

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is set to compete at the upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational event Dec. 14 in Las Vegas against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, and “Do Bronx” is throwing his name in the hat for a chance to face the Canadian legend.

“That would be very important for me, you know?” Oliveira said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast. “To be doing a jiu-jitsu match, a grappling match, would definitely be important for me, because I love the art.

“I would really like the opportunity to grapple against St-Pierre, it would be a gigantic honor. I admire and respect him a lot. We’ve met and took a picture together, he said he was also watching me fight, so that would be great.”

GSP is widely considered to be the greatest welterweight of all-time. He retired from the sport after claiming the 185-pound title from Michael Bisping at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2017, and hasn’t competed since.

Oliveira has entered grappling matches over the past few years in Brazil, and was expected to compete again in August before booking a rematch with Islam Makhachev for Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi.

Oliveira holds the record for most submission victories in UFC history with 16, having finished the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Kevin Lee, and Jim Miller over the course of his career. St-Pierre submitted three opponents during his illustrious UFC run, tapping out Bisping, Matt Hughes, and Frank Trigg.

If the St-Pierre match isn’t available, however, the Chute Boxe talent would still be down to grappling someone else in Las Vegas.

“Either him or any other person, it would be great for me because it’s good to be in rhythm,” Oliveira said. “I like to stay active. And like I said, it would be wonderful if it’s against St-Pierre.”