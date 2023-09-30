Fight Circus 8: Running Man The Musical live video stream

John Nutt and company are back for another night of craziness with Fight Circus 8 from Phuket, Thailand, and you can watch a full stream of the event above.

The event is headlined by a 2-on-1 event that features “Bank” and “Mo Money” versus “Felony,” also known as MMA veteran Charles Bennett.

Among the themed attractions on tap for the event, dubbed “Running Man, The Musical”: Climbing for Chronic, 2 Influenced, 2 Stoned, Juvenile Delinquent Cup, and, of course, Normal Boring MMA.

They like to get crazy at Fight Circus, and for those who want to get wild, the full stream is available for free.