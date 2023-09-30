Video: Cedric Doumbe delivers jaw-dropping 9-second knockout in PFL debut

Cedric Doumbe lived up to the hype in his PFL debut.

The former kickboxing champion from France needed just nine seconds to deliver a blistering knockout against Jordan Zebo in front of a raucous home crowd in Paris on Saturday.

The fight ended in rapid fire fashion after Zebo threw a kick to start the fight, which Doumbe caught and immediately countered. Doumbe blasted Zebo with a huge left hook followed by a right hand for good measure.

HOLY ! DOUMBE WITH THE FINISH IN SECONDS!#PFLParis

EN EXCLUSIVITE sur RMC Sport

INTERNATIONALLY LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/TXUUvUZFyW — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 30, 2023

Zebo crashed to the canvas with referee Marc Goddard rushing in to stop the contest with Doumbe celebrating a stunning victory in the PFL Europe main event.

“That’s one of my best preparations that I ever did in combat sports,” Doumbe said after the win. “I feel in shape. Everything was settled to knock him out. I knew I would knock him out. That’s what I expected.

“This is my specialty, I’m a kickboxer. He just came into it and that was easy.”

Replays showed Doumbe’s fluid motion as he caught the head kick and then as Zebo attempted to spin away, the 31-year-old knockout artist unleashed the left hook that essentially ended the fight. Zebo barely had a chance to react much less attempt to block the punch as Doumbe cracked him with power and precision.

Doumbe’s signing has been heralded as one of the best prospect additions to the PFL roster and he wasted no time making a memorable first impression.

With the victory, Doumbe moves to 5-0 in his MMA career and he’s anxiously awaiting his next assignment from the PFL which could potentially come in the new season kicking off in 2024.

“I never decline a fight,” Doumbe shouted. “Anyone. I never have to call out anybody because I’m the best.”