Video: Zhang Weili punches Shaq, hoists him in the air

Even Shaquille O’Neal is no match for Zhang Weili.

Currently the pound-for-pound top female fighter in the world in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Zhang has always been considered one of the most physically imposing forces at 115 pounds, and now basketball Hall of Famer Shaq knows why.

Recently, Zhang had a jovial run in with Shaq at a gym where the sports icon implored her to show him some of her stuff. Zhang obliged, nearly sitting Shaq down with a punch to the body and then lifting the 7-foot-1 sports icon up with a single-leg. Zhang documented the entire meet-up on her Instagram, where Shaq even complimented her on one the punch.

O’Neal is an avid MMA fan and has attended a number of UFC events before. “The Big Aristotle” even credited his own MMA training for his four NBA championships and at one pointed teased a possible MMA fight against Hong Man Choi.

Zhang recently defended her strawweight title with a dominant performance over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292.