Video: Britain Hart knocks out opponent’s teeth at BKFC 51, retains title

Britain Hart remains the gold standard in bare-knuckle fighting.

Friday evening at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia, Hart successfully defended her strawweight title, taking a unanimous decision over Melanie Shah in the main event of BKFC 51. Shah, who only had two previous fights in BKFC before earning this title shot, proved game, hanging tough despite being brutally battered by the champion for most of the bout. Things reached their peak in the final round, when Hart poured on a barrage of punches against the already badly beaten Shah in pursuit of a finish, even sending one of Shah’s teeth flying. Shah was ultimately able to survive the onslaught but lost every round on the judges’ scorecards.

The win was Hart’s second title defense and the first of a busy fall, who was already booked to face Po Denman on Nov. 4 at BKFC Thailand 5.

Check out the gnarly highlight from BKFC 51 below.