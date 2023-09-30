Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream online

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jeremell Charlo live stream online features action from one of boxing’s biggest events of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The Canelo vs. Charlo prelims will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the portion of this card is as follows:
Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues
Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues
Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano
Curmel Morton vs. Ezequiel Flores
Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera
Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo
Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James
In the main event, Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed light middleweight Jermell Charlo in the first meeting between two undisputed champions in men’s boxing history. The Alvarez vs. Charlo pay-per-view card will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FITE TV.
That portion of the card is as follows:
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios
Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz
Loading comments...