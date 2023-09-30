Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream online

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jeremell Charlo live stream online features action from one of boxing’s biggest events of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Canelo vs. Charlo prelims will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the portion of this card is as follows:

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano

Curmel Morton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed light middleweight Jermell Charlo in the first meeting between two undisputed champions in men’s boxing history. The Alvarez vs. Charlo pay-per-view card will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FITE TV.

That portion of the card is as follows:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz