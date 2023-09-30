Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo start time, TV schedule, and ring walks for the Canelo vs. Charlo fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

This post will help explain the Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card and at which time the headliners are expected to make their ring walks.

The event features a 13-bout card headlined by the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo blockbuster showdown on FITE TV pay-per-view. The Canelo vs. Charlo ring walks are expected to take place approximately around 11:15 p.m. ET.

The Canelo vs. Charlo prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. The schedule for this portion of the card is below:

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano

Curmel Morton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James

The card then heads over to FITE TV pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against undisputed light middlweight champion Jermell Charlo. The schedule for this portion of the card is as follows:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz