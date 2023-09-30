Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo start time, TV schedule, and ring walks for the Canelo vs. Charlo fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
This post will help explain the Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card and at which time the headliners are expected to make their ring walks.
The event features a 13-bout card headlined by the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo blockbuster showdown on FITE TV pay-per-view. The Canelo vs. Charlo ring walks are expected to take place approximately around 11:15 p.m. ET.
The Canelo vs. Charlo prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. The schedule for this portion of the card is below:
Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues
Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood
Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano
Curmel Morton vs. Ezequiel Flores
Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera
Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo
Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James
The card then heads over to FITE TV pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against undisputed light middlweight champion Jermell Charlo. The schedule for this portion of the card is as follows:
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios
Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz
Loading comments...