Legendary boxing commentator Jim Lampley compares Terence Crawford to ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard

Although Jim Lampley hasn’t been consistently active in the boxing commentary scene, he has certainly been paying attention to what undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford has been doing inside the squared circle.

Lampley serves as a co-host for PPV.com’s live viewer chat for Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo boxing event in Las Vegas. The legendary boxing voice was incredibly impressed with Crawford’s dominant performance, a ninth-round TKO stoppage victory, against Errol Spence Jr. in July. For Lampley, he considers Crawford the best fighter on the planet, and that he reminds him of another all-time great pugilist.

“We have a great new pound-for-pound king, who reminds me in a lot of ways of ‘Sugar’ Ray Robinson,” Lampley said on The MMA Hour. “He’s not as balletic as Robinson, but he’s the first I’ve seen since Robinson who can consistently balance himself out and create position for a counter-punch that develops murderous power.

“There aren’t too many counter-punchers who can create the kind of power that Crawford creates, so he’s really good and he’s meaningful.”

Lampley, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport, has called some of the most memorable moments in the history of boxing, including Buster Douglas’ upset win over Mike Tyson, and George Foreman’s shocking championship victory over Michael Moorer in 1994 to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 45.

As far as Alvarez’s pound-for-pound status heading into this marquee matchup with Charlo, Lampley believes the only undisputed super middleweight champion in history could get to the top of the list — but he’d have to beat Crawford in the future to claim that spot.

“Would you give Canelo a chance to beat him? I think most people would have to say, ‘Oh, yeah,’” Lampley said. “Canelo is naturally the larger guy and he has a lot more experience in big fights. Maybe Canelo could beat Terence Crawford, [and if he did], that would make him No. 1.”