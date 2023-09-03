Rose Namajunas hand injury revealed in horrific photo following UFC Paris loss

According to her manager, Rose Namajunas suffered an injury in her flyweight debut loss on Saturday.

In the co-main event of UFC Paris, the former two-time strawweight champion dropped a unanimous decision to surging contender Manon Fiorot. Following the event, Namajunas’ manager Brian Butler of SuckerPunch Entertainment confirmed on multiple social media outlets that Namajunas broke her hand in the opening round, even posting a photo of a splint on his Instagram story.

Additionally, The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani posted a photo sent from Namajunas’ coach Pat Barry showing a more gnarly image of the injury.

Rose Namajunas injured her hand in the first round against Manon Fiorot at #UFCParis



“Rose is in good spirits. Broke her right hand early in the first round and couldn’t fully execute because of it.”

Despite the injury, Namajunas was competitive throughout the contest, even winning the third round on two of the judges’ scorecards. Following her title loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in May 2022, Namajunas told MMA Fighting that she had been pondering a move to 125, but wanted to focus on lifting weights and competing in grappling matches before doing so.

With the flyweight debut loss, it remains to be seen whether Namajunas will continue on at the new weight class, or move back down to strawweight in an attempt to capture the championship for the third time. The 31-year-old holds two victories over current champion Zhang Weili.