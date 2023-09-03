Manon Fiorot open to ‘easy fight’ with Erin Blanchfield for No. 1 contender spot

Manon Fiorot has UFC gold in her sights, and she doesn’t care who she has to go through to get it.

That includes fellow flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield, who along with Fiorot is likely to be next for a title shot after champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko rematch on Sept. 16. Fiorot strengthened her case on Saturday at UFC Paris with a decisive win on the scorecards against two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Fiorot spoke about being next to face either Grasso or Shevchenko for the title, and she didn’t veer from that plan at the evening’s post-fight press conference.

“For sure, I want to take this belt,” Fiorot said via a French translator. “I’ll take the winner.”

Fiorot has impressed since making her pro MMA debut in 2018, with a narrow decision loss to Leah McCourt in her debut standing as the only blemish on her record. She has since won 11 straight fights, including a 6-0 mark in the UFC. Her six consecutive wins inside the octagon place her in a tie with Blanchfield for the longest streak in the promotion’s flyweight division.

Blanchfield has said that her résumé is stronger than Fiorot’s, but if the UFC were to book her and Fiorot to fight for the No. 1 contender’s spot, it wouldn’t be an issue for the UFC Paris standout.

“Like I said earlier, for sure, if the UFC wants me to fight, I take the fight,” Fiorot said of Blanchfield. “It’s an easy fight for me.”

Both Fiorot and Blanchfield can now count former strawweight champions among their conquests, with Fiorot taking a convincing decision win over Namajunas and Blanchfield recently scoring an impressive submission of Jessica Andrade. Either flyweight contender would make a worthy challenger for the Sept. 16 Noche UFC main event winner.

Fiorot praised Namajunas after the fight, though she acknowledged that the size difference may have been too much for “Thug Rose” on this occasion.

“No, I think it’s not her category,” Fiorot said. “The flyweights are too strong for her.”