Video: Fighter brutally snaps arm in Cage Warriors 160 main event

Tobias Harila is going to be out of action for quite some time.

On Friday, Harila faced James Hendin in a featherweight fight in the main event of Cage Warriors 160 at the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. After being dominated for most of the fight, Harila added injury to insult when he snapped his arm getting slammed to the mat by Hendin during a takedown.

Despite a 4-2 record in the Cage Warriors cage heading into the bout, and all wins by way of knockout, Harila was unable to get much going against Hendin, who smothered him with takedowns and superior grappling, and nearly finished an arm-triangle choke in the second round. At the start of the third round, Hendin again got a takedown — and as he dumped Harila to the mat, “Bad Intentions” posted an arm out, resulting in a nasty break that had Harila immediately tapping out.

Check out the horrible injury video below, and to see the full event, you can watch a replay on UFC Fight Pass.