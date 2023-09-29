Canelo vs. Charlo preview show: Is Canelo Alvarez primed for an upset?

Is Canelo Alvarez still the terror of the super middleweight division or is he primed for an upset?

MMA Fighting’s José Youngs, Eric Jackman, Jed K. Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon join forces to preview the super middleweight title fight between the undisputed kingpin Canelo Alvarez and the surging Jermell Charlo. At age 33, is the Mexican superstar really on the decline or are fans looking too much into his last performance? Not only that, but is Charlo moving up two weight classes going to play a factor against the hard-hitting Alvarez?

These are just some of the questions the three will answer for you ahead of the super middleweight fight inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

