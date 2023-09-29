Video: Alex Pereira hilariously tricks Glover Teixeira into eating restaurant napkin

Beware of the Pereira family when it comes to pranks.

Not long after Alex Pereira’s sons pulled a fast one on their old man (and barely survived to tell the tale), the former UFC middleweight champion paid it forward against his longtime friend and coach Glover Teixeira. In a video posted Friday to Instagram, Pereira is seen tricking Teixeira into believing a napkin at a sushi restaurant is a some sort of special dish.

“Look at the prank I’m going to do to Glover. It’s a napkin to clean hands, and I’ll tell him it’s to eat,” Pereira says in Portuguese, grinning.

“Good, huh?” Teixeira responds in Portuguese after getting handed the dish. “F***, man. Damn.”

“Come on, ‘Poatan!’” Teixeira adds after eating it. “F*** you, man!”

Watch video of Pereira’s hilarious prank against Teixeira below.

Pereira, 36, challenges Jiri Prochazka for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Nov. 11 at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the co-main event of UFC 295.

“Poatan” is 8-2 as a professional MMA fighter and is a former two-division kickboxing champion in GLORY. He last competed in July, when he defeated Jan Blachowicz via split decision in his light heavyweight debut. If victorious at UFC 295, Pereira will become a two-division UFC champion in just his seventh appearance under the promotion’s umbrella.