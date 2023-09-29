Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in results: Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo make weight

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo are ready to go to war.

The two boxing headliners successfully hit their targeted weights at the Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-ins on Friday in Las Vegas. Alvarez and Charlo both tipped the scale at 167.4 pounds, coming in with 0.6 pounds to spare for their 168-pound championship bout.

Alvarez, 33, is boxing’s undisputed super middleweight champion. Internationally renown as one of the faces of boxing, Alvarez seeks to continue his undefeated 2023 campaign when he puts his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight belts on the line. Alavarez defended his titles with a unanimous decision over John Ryder this past May.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight. The size factor doesn’t matter here,” Alvarez said. “I did that before and I felt good, it’s going to be a great fight and I’m ready for everything.”

Canelo and Jermell Charlo face off for the final time before tomorrow's fight #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/QTSKfKwZnG — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 29, 2023

Charlo, 33, is boxing’s undisputed light middleweight champion. He last competed in May 2022 with a 10th-round knockout victory over Brian Castaño. In an ambitious move, Charlo now moves up two weight classes in order to challenge for Canelo’s crown.

“When it’s time to step in that ring, we know what time it is,” Charlo said. “It don’t matter how they hype him up. They got it popping in here. I love it, I enjoy it. I do this for us, baby. I do this for that culture that they talk about. I do this for the culture that they hate on. It’s time. I’m a bad motherf******.”

Canelo vs. Charlo takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out complete Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in results below.

Main Card (FITE TV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez (167.4) vs. Jermell Charlo (167.4)

Jesus Ramos (153.4) vs. Erickson Lubin (153.4)

Yordenis Ugas (147) vs. Mario Barrios (146.8)

Elijah Garcia (159.6) vs. Armando Resendiz (159.6)

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Frank Sanchez (241.6) vs. Scott Alexander (217.8)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (174.3) vs. Isaac Rodrigues (183.2)

Terrell Gausha (162.4) vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (162.4)