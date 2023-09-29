Heck of a Morning: What is going on with Conor McGregor? Plus, Fury vs. Usyk reaction

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of the mixed martial arts, and is the driver of the most meteoric rise we’ve seen in the UFC. But lately, the feelings of greatness that once surrounded “The Notorious” have shifted to frustration among MMA fans, and have left them wondering: How have we gotten to this point?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about the reactions towards McGregor these days, why they may feel this way, his impact on the sport, and how McGregor was part of one of the all-time great octagon performances. Additionally, listener questions include Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, what the division would look like if Covington were to capture the welterweight title, if 2023 is the most chaotic year in UFC history, the PFL not airing Saturday’s card in the U.S., and more.

Also, an instant reaction to the reports of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

