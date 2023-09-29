The Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in video features Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, and a host of others trying to make weight Friday evening in Las Vegas.
In the main event, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo have to weigh no more than 168 pounds for the undisputed super middleweight title fight.
The Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in video will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Check out Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in results below.
Main Card (FITE TV PPV at 8 p.m. ET)
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios
Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues
Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood
Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano
Curmel Morton vs. Ezequiel Flores
Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera
Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo
Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James
