The Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in video features Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, and a host of others trying to make weight Friday evening in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo have to weigh no more than 168 pounds for the undisputed super middleweight title fight.

The Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in video will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Check out Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in results below.

Main Card (FITE TV PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano

Curmel Morton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James