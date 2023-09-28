Heck of a Morning: Is UFC 296 the best of loaded year-end pay-per-view slate?

The UFC’s fourth quarter pay-per-view schedule is loaded up with UFC 294, UFC 295, and UFC 296 bringing big title fights, intriguing matchups, and high stakes. As great as all three lineups are, if you could only watch one of these cards, which one would it be?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on which card stands out the most, which card will be the biggest, and much more. Additionally, listener topics include Khamzat Chimaev’s future should he defeat Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in October, Michael Chandler potentially waiting for Conor McGregor, the Dana White’s Contender Series card this week, Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, the UFC reportedly heading to China in December, Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, and more.

