Between the Links: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson, Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, UFC Vegas 79 fallout

UFC CEO Dana White kept very busy this past weekend announcing big fights, most notably for UFC 296 at the end of the year, including a matchup that has gotten a lot of reaction between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to the announcement of Pimblett vs. Ferguson and if it was the right booking, along with other notable bouts for the UFC’s December slate, including Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry, Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, and more. Additionally, they’ll discuss the fallout of UFC Vegas 79, Mateusz Gamrot’s injury TKO win over Rafael Fiziev in the main event, Bryce Mitchell’s massive win, the overall MVP of the event, Johnny Eblen’s case for being best middleweight in the world following his Bellator 299 stoppage win over Fabian Edwards, Francis Ngannou’s open workout ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury next month, Israel Adesanya being charged with drunk driving prior to his UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee.

