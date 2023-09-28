Ex-UFC fighter John Howard reveals two of his children were victims of gun violence

Former UFC fighter John Howard is living a nightmare all parents hope to avoid.

On Sept. 17, Howard’s daughter Juliana, 15, and son Johan, 11, were struck by gunfire at Franklin Field housing community in Dorchester, a Boston suburb. Johan was shot in the leg and has been released from Boston Children’s Hospital, while Juliana remains in critical condition after suffering four gunshot wounds, including one that “pierced her head,” Howard wrote on Instagram. Julianna Howard has been placed on a ventilator to keep her alive.

According to a GoFundMe posted on the family’s behalf, Juliana and Johan’s mother, Joanna Algarin, was preparing dinner for the family “when she heard what sounded like fireworks.” Both of the children were playing nearby and were wounded several times.

Howard on Monday posted an update to his Instagram along with a local news report from WCVB in Boston. He thanked people for their support and asking for help from the community.

“My daughter is still fighting for her life,” Howard wrote. “Any donations you want to give is greatly appreciated! Even when she makes a full recovery, still have a long road ahead!! Please go to my GoFundMe page if you want to donate, anything you want to donate [is] greatly appreciated.”

The GoFundMe states Juliana is undergoing a series of surgeries and continues to fight for her life.

According to the news report from WCVB, three other adults were also hospitalized from the shooting.

As of now, over $18,000 has been raised for the family with the goal set at $30,000.

“The funds raised will go towards covering medical expenses, rehabilitation, counseling, and the day-to-day expenses incurred as they strive to rebuild their lives,” according to the online fundraiser.

Howards is a veteran of 49 pro MMA bouts, including 14 fights in the UFC over two stints with the promotion, along with two seasons competing for the PFL in 2018 and 2019.