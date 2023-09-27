Cain Velasquez trial on attempted murder charges expected to start January 2024

The trial for former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez on multiple charges, including premeditated attempted murder, is expected to start in January 2024.

On Wednesday, Judge Daniel Nishigaya granted an additional extension to Velasquez’s legal team for the trial setting on the condition that an actual date would be set at the next hearing. The trial date setting has been pushed back multiple times since it was initially scheduled back in January.

“I am willing to give this another setting date with the understanding that I will be intending to set a trial date in the middle to later part of January on Dec. 6,” Nishigaya told Velasquez’s attorneys as well as Santa Clara County prosecutor Aaron French.

Velasquez will stand trial after initially being arrested and charged in February 2022 for allegedly going on a high-speed chase and firing a handgun multiple times at a car carrying Harry Goularte, the man facing separate charges for allegedly sexually molesting Velasquez’s four-year-old son at a daycare owned and operated by Goularte’s mother.

Goularte was not harmed, however his stepfather Paul Bender suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of a bullet wound sustained during the alleged attack.

Velasquez was arrested without incident and charged with 10 separate offenses, including attempted, premeditated murder.

Velasquez spent eight months behind bars until he was finally granted bail in November 2022 when Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted his release on $1 million bond, along with conditions that the retired fighter wear a GPS ankle monitor and undergoes outpatient treatment for traumatic brain injury and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

Since then, Velasquez has been granted permission to participate in various professional wrestling shows and other appearances while awaiting trial.

The exact date for the trial will be set on Dec. 6. Velasquez will then be expected back in court in January, when he faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted on all charges.