Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo press conference faceoffs video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo faced off twice at the Canelo vs. Charlo pre-fight press conference. That video can be watched above.

Watch the Canelo vs. Charlo pre-fight press conference below.

